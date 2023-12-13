Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Busan’s Tourist Brand “”Play. Work. Live. Busan” Wins Prestigious Award

By Haps Staff

Busan’s tourism brand, “Play. Work. Live. Busan,” has earned the prestigious “2023 Korean Tourism Star” award, securing recognition for the second consecutive year after the 2022 honor for the “Green Railway & Blue Line Park.”

This award, presented by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, acknowledges entities contributing significantly to tourism development in Korea.

The selection committee, following expert evaluations and candidate assessments, recognized Busan City (Busan Tourism Organization) for its outstanding efforts in tourism brand marketing.

The city’s consecutive awards over the past three years, including the “Original Downtown Story Tour” in 2016, highlight its commitment to promoting Busan as a vibrant and desirable tourist destination.

The “Play. Work. Live. Busan” brand, introduced in 2020, encapsulates the city’s colorful allure and international maritime identity. It strategically communicates Busan’s contrasting charms—where city and nature coexist—and emphasizes its dynamism and unexpected beauty. The brand aims to enhance Busan’s global recognition, making it a sought-after destination for international tourists and positioning it on travel bucket lists.

Busan actively promotes its tourism brand through various channels, including promotional videos, international events, and corporate interactions. The city’s proactive marketing strategy anticipates a boost in tourism, fostering global awareness and attracting visitors eager to experience the unique charm of “Busan: Play. Work. Live.”

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Ranks Low in “Happiness” Ranking

Millak Waterfront Park Businesses Suffering After No Drinking Zone Was Established

14 Injured In Bus Collision in Dong-gu

Busan Sees its Warmest December Temperature in 34 Years

Gasoline Prices Continue to Drop

Over 200,0000 Foreign Tourists Visit Busan in October

The Latest

How Often Do Korean’s Dine Out?

Art Marketplace “Urban Break X” Takes Over BEXCO This Weekend

36th Polar Bear Festival Takes Over Haeundae Beach this Weekend

You Can Take the KTX train from Yangsan Mulgeum Station to Seoul From December 29

64% of Busan Citizens Oppose Twice a Month Supermarket Closings

Busan Ranks Low in “Happiness” Ranking

Busan
moderate rain
12.4 ° C
12.4 °
12.4 °
85 %
5.1kmh
100 %
Thu
15 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
2 °
Mon
3 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 