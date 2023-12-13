Busan’s Tourist Brand “”Play. Work. Live. Busan” Wins Prestigious Award

Busan’s tourism brand, “Play. Work. Live. Busan,” has earned the prestigious “2023 Korean Tourism Star” award, securing recognition for the second consecutive year after the 2022 honor for the “Green Railway & Blue Line Park.”

This award, presented by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, acknowledges entities contributing significantly to tourism development in Korea.

The selection committee, following expert evaluations and candidate assessments, recognized Busan City (Busan Tourism Organization) for its outstanding efforts in tourism brand marketing.

The city’s consecutive awards over the past three years, including the “Original Downtown Story Tour” in 2016, highlight its commitment to promoting Busan as a vibrant and desirable tourist destination.

The “Play. Work. Live. Busan” brand, introduced in 2020, encapsulates the city’s colorful allure and international maritime identity. It strategically communicates Busan’s contrasting charms—where city and nature coexist—and emphasizes its dynamism and unexpected beauty. The brand aims to enhance Busan’s global recognition, making it a sought-after destination for international tourists and positioning it on travel bucket lists.

Busan actively promotes its tourism brand through various channels, including promotional videos, international events, and corporate interactions. The city’s proactive marketing strategy anticipates a boost in tourism, fostering global awareness and attracting visitors eager to experience the unique charm of “Busan: Play. Work. Live.”