Busan’s Tourist Souvenir Flea Market Opened Until June 8

Busan is hosting a tourist souvenir flea market through the 8th of June in the reception room on the 2nd floor of Busan Station.

The flea market aims to cater to the anticipated increase in tourists visiting Busan during the ‘travel month in June’, which includes various benefits provided by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization.

The event is a collaboration between the 10 Representative Tourism Souvenirs Council in Busan, selected by Busan City and the Busan Tourism Organization, and the Busan and Gyeongnam Headquarters of Korail Distribution Co., Ltd.

Visitors can explore 20 souvenirs selected as Busan’s representative tourist souvenirs from the 1st and 2nd phases. The market operates from 9 am to 9 pm daily, offering participation events such as souvenir preference surveys and social network service (SNS) authentication events with prizes.

The Busan representative tourist souvenir support project focuses on selecting excellent souvenir production companies and is promoted by Busan City and the Busan Tourism Organization.

Busan’s tourist souvenir shops are currently established and operating in popular tourist destinations such as Busan Station, Gwangalli, and Haeundae.