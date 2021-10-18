Busan’s Ultrafine Dust Hits Record Low Since Observations Began

The average concentration of ultrafine particles in Busan this September was 8 micrograms per cubic meter, the lowest number for September recorded since the data collection began in 2015.

There were 29 good days with less than 15 micrograms per cubic meter and no bad days with more than 36㎍/㎥.

The city of Busan analyzed that there was smooth atmospheric diffusion and a comprehensive result of various factors including a reduction in ultrafine dust emissions.

The city of Busan has been actively promoted ways to lower fine dust, including the early scrapping of old diesel vehicles, inspecting construction sites, and supplying of 18,240 eco-friendly boilers for households.