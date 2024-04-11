Busan News

Busan’s Voter Turnout Surpasses National Average

By BeFM News

The final voter turnout for the 22nd general election held Wednesday recorded 67%, with Busan surpassing the national average with 67.5%.

Among the 18 electoral districts in the Busan region, the People Power Party secured seats in 17 places, gaining 2 more seats compared to the previous general election. The Democratic Party of Korea had its sole candidate, Jeon Jae-soo, elected in Buk-Gu A.

In the newly established Buk-Gu B due to electoral district adjustments, Park Seong-hoon of the People Power Party was elected. Kim Hee-jeong, a candidate from Yeonje-Gu, secured her position for the third term, while Lee Heon-seung from Busanjin-Gu B succeeded in his fourth term.

Candidate Cho Gyeong-tae of Saha-gu B was elected to his 6th term as member of the National Assembly.

