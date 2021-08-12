SportsSports News

Busan’s Women’s Professional Basketball Team BNK Sum to Relocate to Sajik Indoor Gymnasium

Haps Staff

The city of Busan announced that it has decided to relocate the home stadium of the BNK Sum women’s professional basketball team to Sajik Arena.

Founded on June 24, 2019, the BNK Sum women’s professional basketball team consists of a total of 26 players including the manager, coach, and staff. 

On June 23, at a meeting with the officials of the professional club, the women’s professional basketball team requested the relocation of their home stadium to the Sajik Indoor Gymnasium from Geumjeong Sports Park, their current location.

Currently, the Sajik Indoor Gymnasium has canceled the main stadium use agreement with the KT professional basketball team which relocated from Busan to Suwon in June.

The move is expected to be completed in August.

