Busan’s World Beer Festival 2023: The Night Festa – Six Days of Brews and Entertainment

Get ready to savor the flavors of the world at the ‘2023 The Night Festa,’ the much-anticipated World Beer Festival, set to illuminate Busan’s BEXCO outdoor plaza from August 15th to August 20th.

This vibrant event promises to infuse the city with the spirit of summer nights, offering a fusion of cool international beers and captivating outdoor performances.

Hosted in collaboration with the ‘2023 Busan International Liquor Industry Fair’ by Myungjin F&F, the festival is organized by KNN and is set to create a hub of global beer cultures, fostering international exchanges within the liquor industry.

Open to all, the event welcomes beer enthusiasts and culture aficionados alike, with no admission fees.

It runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Expect a lineup of remarkable performers, including the popular YouTuber ‘Capichu,’ taking the stage at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19th, to deliver a fresh genre known as ‘Plagiarism Heosong.’

Comedian ‘Dongha Kim,’ renowned for his wit on the YouTube channel ‘Donghaha,’ will entertain the crowd with his humor at 7 p.m. on August 15th.

The festivities culminate on August 20th at 8:00 p.m., featuring a diverse range of performance teams and a special appearance by the celebrated musician ‘Doo-Wop Sounds.’

The festival will also resonate with youthful energy through the ‘Sound of Youth’ performances, spotlighting various college and youth teams, presenting an array of fresh and innovative sounds throughout the six days.

At the heart of Busan’s World Beer Festival 2023: The Night Festa, revelers can indulge in a collection of exceptional brews, including Kozel Dark, Kozel Lager Premium, Asahi Super Dry Draft Beer renowned for its creamy texture, Hite Jinro Blanc, Lotte Chilsung Lemon Gin, and the flavorful Golden Blue International Blue.

A plethora of craft beers, gaining traction among consumers, will be showcased. Specialized craft beer companies like Tombroi, Wild Wave, and Prague 993 Craft Brewery will offer a selection of craft brews tailored to different palates.

To complement the beer experience, visitors can relish a delectable variety of foods, from Busan’s iconic saeromi fish cake and takoyaki to steak and churros.

The World Beer Festival 2023: The Night Festa invites you to immerse yourself in a world of diverse tastes, cultural performances, and vibrant ambiance.

For detailed information, including schedules and participating breweries, visit the official website and follow the festival’s updates on social media channels.