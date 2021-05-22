Busan’s Yachting Community Strongly Opposes New Haeundae-Igidae Cable Car Plans

Busan’s yachting community has strongly voiced their opposition to the proposed Haeundae-Igidae Cable Car plans.

The Korean Ocean Yacht Association recently sent official letters to the Haeundae-gu District and the city of Busan saying that it would be difficult to host domestic and international yachting competitions if the cable car is built.

Busan Blue Coast announced earlier this month that it had submitted a proposal for the marine cable car construction project in Busan to the city office.

The 4.2km long cable car construction project aims to connect the Dongbaek Recreation Area in U-dong, Haeundae-gu and Igidae in Yongho-dong, Nam-gu, which will make it the longest cable car in the nation.

A plan in 2016 by Blue Coast was met with heavy opposition from environmentalists, as well as residents in Haeundae who feared the cable car would cause traffic problems and lower their residential values.

The Busan yachting community says that the pillars needed for the cable car would have to be built in areas of the water that windsurfing and optimist-class dinghy yachts take place and that it would be harder to attract international competitions.

The Korean Ocean Yacht Association and the Busan Yacht Association also send a letter of memorandum last month expressing opposition to the Cheongsapo Offshore Wind Farm project.