Image: Changwon Special City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Butterfly Experience Zone at Nature Love Learning Center Opens in Changwon

By Haps Staff

The Butterfly Experience Zone within the Nature Love Learning Center at 96 Yongho-ro, Seongsan-gu in Changwon has opened offering an educational experience for nature lovers.

The city established a dedicated facility within the Nature Love Learning Center in November last year to create an environment where visitors can observe various ecological insects and plants.

This spring, the interior was transformed into a butterfly experience zone, featuring 500 plants and seasonal flowers such as eucalyptus.

In May, 80 pupae from five species—Striped White Butterfly, Swallowtail Butterfly, Southern Yellow Butterfly, Swallow Butterfly, and Black Leopard Butterfly—successfully matured into adult butterflies.

The Nature Love Learning Center is an accessible ecological education hub, open to all without the need for reservations

The Butterfly Experience Zone is open on weekdays from 10 am to 11:30 am and from 3 pm to 4:30 pm, offering ecological education sessions during these times.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea Destinations: Jinju’s Railroad Culture Park

Korea Destinations: Ulsan Rose Festival

2024 Moonlight Ancient Tombs Night Tour Announced

Sacheon City to Hold KBS Open Concert to Commemorate the Opening of the Aerospace Administration

Korea in Photos: Junam Reservoir Ecological Trail, Yuchae and Cosmos Flower Road in Full Bloom

Gimhae City’s Public Bicycle ‘Tagogaya’ Resumes Operation

The Latest

Busan and Seoul Rank in ‘World’s Top 1,000 Cities’ Economic Survey

Busan to Host a Culinary Experience at the 2024 Wheat Festival in June

ECCK Holding “All European Network Night 2024 Busan” This Friday

What’s On in Busan: May 27 – June 2

Domestic Low-Cost Carriers Increase Baggage Fees Amid Rising Costs

Healing Garden Walking

Busan
light rain
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
97 %
11.6kmh
100 %
Sun
20 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 