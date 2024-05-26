Butterfly Experience Zone at Nature Love Learning Center Opens in Changwon

The Butterfly Experience Zone within the Nature Love Learning Center at 96 Yongho-ro, Seongsan-gu in Changwon has opened offering an educational experience for nature lovers.

The city established a dedicated facility within the Nature Love Learning Center in November last year to create an environment where visitors can observe various ecological insects and plants.

This spring, the interior was transformed into a butterfly experience zone, featuring 500 plants and seasonal flowers such as eucalyptus.

In May, 80 pupae from five species—Striped White Butterfly, Swallowtail Butterfly, Southern Yellow Butterfly, Swallow Butterfly, and Black Leopard Butterfly—successfully matured into adult butterflies.

The Nature Love Learning Center is an accessible ecological education hub, open to all without the need for reservations

The Butterfly Experience Zone is open on weekdays from 10 am to 11:30 am and from 3 pm to 4:30 pm, offering ecological education sessions during these times.