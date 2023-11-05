Image: Gimhae City
Butterfly Park Changes Name to Hangeul Culture Park in Gimhae

Gimhae City has changed the name of the Butterfly Park behind the Gimhae Hangeul Museum to Hangeul Culture Park.

Considering the connectivity of the park adjacent to the Gimhae Hangeul Museum, the city had collected opinions from the Naoe-dong Residents’ Association and local residents since last March and selected the Hangeul Culture Park among the three proposed changes (Gimhae Hangeul Park, Hangeul Museum Park, and Hangeul Culture Park).

The changed park name has officially used from the 1st, and in addition to changing the park name, the city planned to install rest facilities and landscaping facilities related to Hangeul in the Hangeul Culture Park next year.

The city, which had produced Korean language scholars Lee Yun-jae and Heo Woong, opened the Gimhae Hangeul Museum in November 2021 to continue the spirit, and the museum housed about 4,000 pieces of Hangeul-related artifacts, including King Seonjo’s legacy, a large dictionary of the Joseon Dynasty, and literary books.

Butterfly Park, created in 1996, had been derived from the name of the village where the park was located.

