NewsBusan News

Buulgyeong Online Job Fair Begins This Monday

BeFM News

An online job fair that offers jobs in Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongsangnam-do will open on the 8th.

The event will take place from the 8th to the 19th in cooperation with Ulsan City, Gyeongnam Province, the Busan Employment and Labor Administration, and the Busan Economic Promotion Agency.

Using the online job platform established by the Busan Economic Promotion Agency, there will be a real-time employment special lecture with about 240 companies from the Bu-Ul-Gyeong areas.

Recruitment briefing sessions will be held in each region, including Ulsan on the 10th, Busan on the 17th, and Gyeongnam on the 18th.

Job seekers can apply on the job fair website from the 8th.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
few clouds
12 ° C
12 °
8.1 °
76 %
2.1kmh
20 %
Sun
20 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
12 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 