Buulgyeong Online Job Fair Begins This Monday

An online job fair that offers jobs in Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongsangnam-do will open on the 8th.

The event will take place from the 8th to the 19th in cooperation with Ulsan City, Gyeongnam Province, the Busan Employment and Labor Administration, and the Busan Economic Promotion Agency.

Using the online job platform established by the Busan Economic Promotion Agency, there will be a real-time employment special lecture with about 240 companies from the Bu-Ul-Gyeong areas.

Recruitment briefing sessions will be held in each region, including Ulsan on the 10th, Busan on the 17th, and Gyeongnam on the 18th.

Job seekers can apply on the job fair website from the 8th.