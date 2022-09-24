BWB (Blockchain Week in Busan) 2022, to be Held in October

The city of Busan will hold the “BWB (Blockchain Week in Busan) 2022” event following last year’s “NFT Busan 2021” at BEXCO for three days from October 27 to 29.

Last year, NFT BUSAN 2021 was held with great success, with more than 10,000 people attending the site by presenting the latest NFT-related trends and information exchange between domestic and foreign blockchain industry officials.

This year, the event name will be changed to “BWB (Blockchain Week in Busan) 2022” to emphasize Busan’s leading role as a global blockchain city beyond NFT and to revitalize the K-blockchain industry ecosystem.

“BWB (Blockchain Week in Busan) 2022” is hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and the three major global digital asset exchanges, Binanace, FTX, and Huobi, participate.

For the establishment of the Busan Digital Asset Exchange and the development of the blockchain industry, the city of Busan has signed business agreements with FTX and Huobi, starting with Binanace, the world’s largest exchange, in August.

Binanace, FTX, and Huobi will participate in this event as main sponsors and will actively cooperate for the success of the event by using the global network to invite overseas speakers and operate exhibition booths and event programs.

In particular, this year’s event plans to do its best to establish cooperative governance with major global blockchain cities as the city of Busan is promoting the establishment of the Busan Digital Asset Exchange as a core business. To this end, a global blockchain city roundtable and a global exchange CEO roundtable will be held.

In addition, as the main programs of this event, major blockchain-themed conferences, block-chain company exhibitions and meetups, artist special exhibitions, auctions and experience halls, and company-specific side events are operated to attract a large number of industry experts and stakeholders to Busan, and to engage the general public. It is a plan to raise awareness of the blockchain industry.

Currently, the event website (bwbusan.com) has been opened and operated, and those who pre-register can visit the event site for free. More details can be found on the website and through the BWB 2022 Secretariat (051-747-2025).