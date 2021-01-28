Byeon Seong-wan Declares Run For Busan City Mayor

Image: CIty of Busan
Former Busan Acting Mayor Byun Seong-wan has officially declared a run for the Busan Mayoral by-election yesterday.

He registered as a preliminary candidate for the Democratic Party at the Busan City Election Commission right after resigning from the top office position and held a declaration ceremony at the Busan City Hall Square this morning and said that he decided to run as he cannot entrust the role of managing Busan city’s administration to a rookie.

Byun said that this by-election is to elect a mayor who will have 1 year and three months left in office. He added that if another candidate is chosen as the mayor, they will first need to get a hold of a number of pending issues while noting that all candidates have just pledged long-term visions.

He called on the citizens that he has run as the acting mayor for the past nine months and that if he can be seated in the same position, Busan city can overcome the crisis with stronger power.

Byeon, who resigned three days ago as acting mayor, has been leading the local city office since former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don resigned in April last year due to a corruption case.

BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Travel

