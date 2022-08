The popular donut shop Cafe Knotted has opened a pop-up store at Lotte Department Store’s main branch with a plan to open an official store by year’s end.

Cafe Knotted opened its first location near Dosan Park in Sinsa-dong, Seoul in 2017 and has become very popular with the 2030 generation.

The cafe is noted for its cute cartoon interior concept that became a hit on social media.

It’s the first store opening in Busan for the cafe who has locations in Seoul and Jeju.