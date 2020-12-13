Cafe Show Seoul 2020 Billed a Success in First Hybrid Exhibition

The 19th Seoul International Cafe Show, the first “hybrid” exhibition in Korea to combine the online and offline platforms, ended successfully on the 7th of November and made significant achievements.

This most recent edition of Cafe Show Seoul, which was held in a new, “hybrid” format different from its previous exhibition due to COVID-19, introduced Naver Shopping Live (one of Korea’s largest live commerce platforms) for the first time in the history of domestic exhibition.

Through the live commerce platform, Cafe Show Seoul delivered useful brand and company information from participating exhibitors to over 203,000 viewers, which led to elevated sales and widened business connections for the exhibitors.

Cafe Show Seoul’s collaboration with Naver Shopping Live is evaluated to present new alternatives and directions for not only the exhibition industry but also cafe and other F&B industries in overcoming the struggles of COVID-19 and finding innovations for content delivery and networking.

In particular, this year’s Cafe Show Seoul provided direct and indirect ways for exhibitors and visitors to interact and for the global market to be revitalized. In addition to the Naver Shopping Live, Cafe Show Seoul displayed other “untact” programs that were available to not only domestic but also a global audience that had difficulties with traveling due to the current world conditions.

From Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, Cafe Show Seoul partnered with six famous YouTubers in Korea to shoot various episodes of “Cafe Show Seoul 2020 Virtual Tour”. The YouTubers took the online audience to various parts of Cafe Show Seoul and to exhibitor booths to provide the experience of being at the show while still staying in the comfort of their own homes.

Furthermore, Cafe Show Seoul held a “Digital Fair”, which could be found easily on Cafe Show Seoul’s official website. Through this Digital Fair, visitors could look in one glance at the different exhibitors participating at the show and contact them directly if further interested.

For exhibitors that could not travel, Cafe Show Seoul provided another special platform called “Smart Contact Program”. Smart Contact Program offered exhibitors remote participation and smart business option through which they could either choose to participate at an online webinar for their target audience and or at a booth directed by the exhibitor but manned by a professional assisting in promoting exhibitors’ products to visitors at the show.

In addition to providing “hybrid” programs, this year’s Cafe Show Seoul delivered a message of gratitude and support to the world coffee and F&B communities through its theme of the year, “Together, we always coffee.” Along with the key message, Cafe Show Seoul presented the prospects for the industry and market trends after COVID-19.

Cafe Show Seoul’s concurrent event, ‘World Coffee Leaders Forum,’ invited global leaders of the industry to provide solutions for the current coffee industry. Jose Sette, chairman of the International Coffee Organization, stated that the future of the world coffee industry is still bright in the long term, but emphasized the need for various preparations to encourage the young generation to enter the coffee industry.

Jose Sette further encouraged the younger generation to be part of the coffee industry by showing the strong opportunities and support the sector offers. In addition, Yannis Apostolopoulous, Chief Executive Director of Specialty Coffee Association, along with other professional leaders spoke about the impact of the pandemic in the world coffee market and consumption.

Danny Shin, CEO of Exporum, the organizers of Cafe Show Seoul, stated that “Cafe Show Seoul 2020 was held with the purpose of providing a venue for business opportunities that could revitalize the coffee industry in the post-COVID-19 era. We, as the organizer, will continue to prepare Cafe Show Seoul to fulfill its role of presenting new trends and directions for the world coffee industry in the face of changes in our time today.”

The 20th Seoul International Cafe Show (Cafe Show Seoul 2021) is happening from November 10 to November 13 at COEX in Seoul.