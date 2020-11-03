Image: Cafe Show Seoul 2020
Cafe Show Seoul 2020 Gets Underway

Haps Staff

The Digital Fair will be available through Cafe Show Seoul’s official website.

Discover all exhibitors and brands participating at the 19th Seoul International Cafe Show.

You will also be able to use Cafe Show Seoul’s exclusive business matching service “CafeShow Mocha Port” to connect directly with exhibitors and brands that you discover through the Digital Fair!

Famous YouTubers Visiting the Cafe Show

Famous YouTubers with coffee and F&B industry related contents will be doing a virtual tour of each hall at Cafe Show Seoul!

You’ll be able to experience the feel of being on-site at the show through this program!

Time

Wed, Nov. 4 ~ Sat, Nov. 7, 2020 (4 days)

Place

Cafe Show Seoul Official YouTube & Cafe Show NOW zone at Cafe Show Seoul 2020

Participating YouTubers

남자커피 (Namja Coffee): Coffee machine tour for your perfect cup of coffee

삥타이거 (BBINGTIGER): Specialty Coffee Tour feat. Coffee Alley

사군카페인 (Sagun Caffeine): Coffee equipment tour with the ultimate cafe owner

알디프TV (ALTDIF TV): Tea tips from a trendy tea bar owner in Hongdae

아야커피 (AYA COFFEE): Beverage & dessert recipe from a barista

카페는김용주 (Cafe is Kim Yongju): How to start your cafe business

If you are at the show site and want to see the YouTube tour, please visit Cafe Show NOW booth located in Hall A (Booth number: A433)

Program #2: Cafe Show Seoul 2020 Special Showcase with Naver Shopping Live

Cafe Show Seoul is the first exhibition ever to collaborate with “Naver Shopping Live,” one of the biggest and most convenient live commerce platforms in Korea.

During the four days of the show, discover “Cafe Show Seoul 2020 Special Showcase” live on Naver!

Time

Wed, Nov. 4 – Sat, Nov. 7, 2020 (4 days)

Place

“Cafe Show Seoul Showcase” page within Naver Shopping Live website

Exhibitors

Nokchawon, Morphy Richards, GNL Foods, Hyungkuk F&B, Dilico Coffee Machin, 1 Kilo Coffee,

Belmio & Steven Smith Tea Makers, Dongsuh, Hario

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

