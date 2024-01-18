Dine & Drink

Cafeterias and Lunch Boxes See Price Surges

By Haps Staff

The consumer price index for cafeteria meals in 2023 saw a 6.9% increase from the previous year.

This surge has been unprecedented since 2001, when data on cafeteria meal costs became available, escalating from 2.6% in 2020 to 4.1% in 2021, 4.2% in 2022, and peaking at nearly 7% last year according to data from Statistics Korea.

The rise is attributed to cafeteria operators adjusting prices in collaboration with companies, schools, and public institutions, responding to the persistent uptrend in food material prices and labor costs.

Factors contributing to this include a decline in cafeteria usage due to increased remote work post-pandemic and companies diversifying menu options for employee welfare.

The price of convenience store lunch boxes, seen as an alternative, also experienced a substantial increase.

In 2023, the inflation rate for these lunch boxes reached 5.2% compared to the previous year’s 2.1%.

