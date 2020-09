California Pizza Kitchen has opened up its first location outside of the capital with a new location at Shinsegae Department Store in Daegu.

The new location is located on the 9th floor and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. with the last order at 9 p.m.

The restaurant is popular for its soups and salads, pasta, and pizzas.

Started in Beverly Hills in 1995, the chain specializes in California-style pizza and recently also opened a new location in Manila.