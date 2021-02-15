Call for Submissions: Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3

For those looking to submit their videos for the next installment of Liquid Arts group online performance of “Empty Venue+3” the final submission date is on February 21st.

Video submissions in poetry, storytelling, music, dance, visual art, short film, etc. are encouraged.

Performance videos should be between 3 to 7 minutes in length.

You can find more information and submit your video here.

The release date will be March 21st at noon.

Further Watching — Learn what Liquid Arts Empty Space events are about.