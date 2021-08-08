Cambodian Ambassador to Korea Long Dimanche Visits Busan City Hall

Cambodian Ambassador to Korea Long Dimanche visited with Mayor Park at Busan City Hall last week, likely his last stop in the city before his tenure as ambassador in the country ends.

The two discussed a proposal to continue exchanges between Busan and Phnom Penh, as well as for Mayor Park to ask for interest and support for the promotion and hosting of the 2030 Busan World Expo.

“Since the sister city of Phnom Penh, Cambodia signed a sisterhood relationship in 2009, Busan has maintained exchanges in various fields, such as the creation of sister villages, invitational training for public officials, and dispatch of overseas volunteers. Now that Busan is aiming for a green smart city, we want to cooperate with Cambodia in new fields such as blockchain, metaverse, and AI,” Mayor Park said.

The ambassador, who is no stranger to Busan having visited over 20 times since 2016, also said that he would continue to make efforts to develop the Busan-Phnom Penh relationship based on the relationship he made with Korea as an ambassador to Korea.

There are around 60,000 Cambodians living in South Korea and about 3,000 Cambodians live in Sasang and Gimhae.