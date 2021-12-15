Campaign to Host the 2030 World Expo Has Begun

The grand campaign to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan has begun in earnest.

The City of Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Seung-wook Moon, and the 2030 Busan World Expo Bidding Committee Chairman Young-joo Kim joined the 169th International Expo Organization (ICF) held online at 9:00 pm (1 pm local time in Paris) on December 14.

BIE announced that it had held a competition presentation for countries applying for the 2030 World Expo’.

This general meeting is significant in that the five countries applying for the 2030 World Expo have gathered in one place for the first time, and Korea presented first among the five countries.

The five candidates are:

— Busan, Korea

— Rome, Italy

— Odessa, Ukraine

— Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

— Moscow, Russia

The 20-minute Korean presentation consisted of speeches from Mayor Park, Chairman Kim, Minister Moon Seung-wook, and Ambassador for Economy and Trade Yoo Myung-hee, as well as by President Moon Jae-in under the theme of Busan World Expo 2030 and an introduction video about Busan.

The significance and contents of the theme for the 2030 Busan World Expo were explained, and the focus was on raising the awareness of member countries of the International Expo Organization for the host city, Busan.

In addition, Busan demonstrated its outstanding ICT (information and communication technology) capabilities by utilizing the non-face-to-face method, and demonstrated an impressive and effective presentation by using virtual reality technology.

In its promotional video, a “Dynamic Busan” song was composed by the rock band KARDI who performed at major attractions in Busan and at the end of the video, actor Lee Jung-jae, the first publicity ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo, appeared as a cameo to promote the beautiful city of Busan.

“It is regrettable that this PT was conducted non-face-to-face, so I was not able to publicize the charm of Busan directly in Paris. As the bid has begun in earnest, we will concentrate all our capabilities to ensure that the 2030 World Expo can be hosted in Busan by preparing a well-planned strategy with the government and the bid committee for the next three competitive presentations,” Park Heong-joon, Mayor of Busan said.