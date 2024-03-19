Lifestyle

Camping Car & Leisure Festival Held This Weekend at BEXCO

By Haps Staff

A specialized exhibition for camping cars is set to open in Busan this Friday.

Hosted by the Korean Leisure Automobile Industry Association, the ‘2024 Korea Camping Car Show’ will take place from the 22nd to the 24th at BEXCO in Haeundae District.

Celebrating its sixth anniversary this year, the ‘Korea Camping Car Show’ will showcase over 60 companies, including domestic RV manufacturers and importers.

Event Information

Period: March 22-24

Venue: BEXCO

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Admission fee: 5,000 won (free admission with pre-registration)

Website: www.campingleisure.kr

Haps Staff
