Camping Car & Leisure Festival Held This Weekend at BEXCO

A specialized exhibition for camping cars is set to open in Busan this Thursday.

Hosted by the Korean Leisure Automobile Industry Association, the ‘2023 Korea Camping Car Show’ will take place from the 8th to the 11th at BEXCO in Haeundae District.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, the ‘Korea Camping Car Show’ will showcase 64 companies, including domestic RV manufacturers and importers.

This year, Japan’s RV Association (JRVA) will visit for the first time and sign an MOU for cooperation, while Germany’s RV Association (CIVD) makes a visit for the second year in a row.

Event Information

Period: June 8-11

Venue: BEXCO

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Admission fee: 5,000 won (free admission with pre-registration)

Website: www.campingleisure.kr

