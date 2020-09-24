Camping Sites Sell Out For Chuseok While Luxury Hotel Bookings Fall Flat

Camping sites in Busan are out of space while hotel accommodations are suffering from a lack of reservations.

The three auto camping sites at Hwamyeong, Daejeo, and Samrak located in the Nakdong River Ecological Park in Busan have nearly reached its maximum capacity from the 30th, the first day of the holiday to the 4th of next month.

On the camping-related internet cafes, there are posts asking if reservations, transfers, or transfers are possible.

Meanwhile, luxury hotels have a much lower reservation rate than last year.

In previous years, Chuseok reservations at hotels were usually fully-booked, however, the reservation rate for this holiday season is only about 60-70%.