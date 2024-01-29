Can Seomyeon Reinvent Itself and Become Popular Again?

Seomyeon has long been a hotspot for young people in Busan, however, Busanjin-gu is looking to rejuvenate the somewhat stagnant commercial landscape of the area.

The district aims to inject new life into Seomyeon by crafting theme streets tailored for distinct age groups, including those in their 20s, 30s, and middle-aged individuals.

As Seomyeon has always been a popular place for youth, there’s been a notable trend of students young and old searching elsewhere for something fresh and new.

Rising rents have driven many restaurants and drinking establishments to nearby Jeonpo-dong, which has allowed entrepreneurs and creative chefs to be able to ply their offerings for a much cheaper rent.

How is Busanjin-gu looking to solve this problem?

Various cultural events targeting the ‘MZ generation,’ such as cosplay festivals and EDM parties, are part of the strategic plan.

Busanjin-gu unveiled its comprehensive blueprint last week for the ‘Seomyeon Car-Free Street Cultural Event’ for the current year.

Since 2020, Seomyeon, encompassing Seomyeon 1st Street and Youth Street, has operated as a car-free zone. This annual cultural event series, initiated in 2021, strives to infuse vibrancy into the Seomyeon area.

This year’s cultural festivities are set to take place six times, one more than the previous year, with themed events scheduled for April, May, June, October, November, and December.

The ‘Cosplay Festival’ is scheduled to take place in May, an ‘EDM Party and Random Play Dance’ in June, and ‘MZ Playground’ in November.

The Cosplay Festival invites participants to don costumes of cartoon and movie characters, creating a visually appealing spectacle and doubling as a tourist attraction. The event will feature face painting, caricatures, and dedicated photo zones.

The EDM Party promises electronic music performances and DJ sets open to all citizens. The MZ Playground will showcase various performances, with a focus on young artists engaging in busking and dance.

Despite the ongoing aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Seomyeon’s commercial district has struggled to recover.

Data from the Korea Real Estate Board indicates that the vacancy rate for mid- to large-sized commercial buildings in Seomyeon was 11.9% in the first quarter of 2023, rising sharply to 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Small commercial vacancy rates also rose from 3.4% in the first quarter to 5.3% in the fourth quarter.

In December of 2023, the district initiated the ‘Seomyeon Generation Theme Street Creation Project.’

This initiative, supported by an investment of approximately 3 billion won by 2026, aims to enrich the infrastructure and content of Seomyeon’s commercial district.

Divided into streets by generation, four areas — including Seomyeon Culture-ro, Drinking Road, Youth Street, and Seomyeon 1st Street — are created to align with specific themes. Youth Street and ‘Drinking Street’ cater to the 2030 generation, aligning seamlessly with the theme of car-free street cultural events like cosplay festivals and EDM parties.

Despite these proactive measures, the Seomyeon commercial district’s return to its former glory remains uncertain, especially with the commercial hub of Busanjin-gu shifting towards the Jeonpo-dong area due to rising rents in Seomyeon.