Dine & Drink

Canada’s Victory Party Tonight at HQ Gwangan

Haps Staff

HQ Gwangan is congratulating Canadians tonight as they were the winners of HQ’s annual USA VS Canada drink-off last weekend.

Bring your Canadian ID and you get to indulge in a free keg of OB and a vat of homemade macaroni and cheese!

They’ll be open at 7:00, and the winning goods are expected to go fairly quickly, but they’ll also be doing some great drink specials to keep you late-comers happy:

1,000 Won off all Galmegi beers
1,000 Won off Red/White Wine
1,000 Won off all Bomb shots

Mike Ventola and some of his pals will also be playing some jams (from Canada and elsewhere) starting at 10:00 p.m.

Haps Staff
