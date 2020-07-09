Canada’s Victory Party Tonight at HQ Gwangan

HQ Gwangan is congratulating Canadians tonight as they were the winners of HQ’s annual USA VS Canada drink-off last weekend.

Bring your Canadian ID and you get to indulge in a free keg of OB and a vat of homemade macaroni and cheese!

They’ll be open at 7:00, and the winning goods are expected to go fairly quickly, but they’ll also be doing some great drink specials to keep you late-comers happy:

1,000 Won off all Galmegi beers

1,000 Won off Red/White Wine

1,000 Won off all Bomb shots

Mike Ventola and some of his pals will also be playing some jams (from Canada and elsewhere) starting at 10:00 p.m.