Canadian Embassy News: Latest on COVID-19 For Canadian Citizens in Korea

The Canadian Embassy has received the following information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the Republic of Korea.

The Korean government has been exerting nation-wide efforts to control and contain the spread of the virus, in collaboration with local governments and relevant agencies. Since the government is concentrating its screening capacity in high-risk groups, it is expected to see an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients during this period.

In the meantime, please review the information below regarding COVID-19 related health care for foreigners:

• The Korean government has committed to provide foreign patients with the same level of care as provided to Korean citizens;

• The Korean government has committed to bear the expenses arising from hospital treatment, diagnosis and tests for suspected cases of COVID-19 among foreigners;

• The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has set up a call center to provide counseling and information regarding COVID-19 in English to foreigners. To contact KCDC call center, please dial 1339.

• The Korea Immigration Service (KIS) is also operating an Immigration Contact Center hotline to provide counseling and interpretation in twenty languages. To contact KIS hotline, please dial 1345.

COVID-19 can spread from person to person, and in South Korea cases have been confirmed in all provinces and sustained community spread of the virus is being reported. This means it is unknown how or where some people became infected, and the spread is ongoing.

Travelers are reminded to follow usual health precautions:

Wash your hands:

• Wash your hands often with soap under warm running water for at least 20 seconds.

• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available. It’s a good idea to always keep some with you when you travel.

Practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette:

• Cover your mouth and nose with your arm to reduce the spread of germs.

• If you use a tissue, dispose of it as soon as possible and wash your hands afterwards.

Monitor your health:

• If you become sick when you are traveling or after you return, avoid contact with others except to see a health care professional. Tell them:

o your symptoms;

o where you have been traveling or living;

o if you have had direct contact with animals (for example: visited a live animal market) or close contact with a sick person.

If you return to Canada and you feel sick during your flight to Canada or upon arrival, inform the flight attendant or a Canadian border services officer.

If you have already left and are no longer in South Korea, please send an email to our Registration of Canadians Abroad email address at [email protected] in order to end your registration in our system.

Canadians in need of emergency consular assistance should call the Canadian embassy in Seoul at +82 2 3783 6000 or toll-free at 001 800 2326 6831 or the Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa directly at +1 613 996 8885 (collect calls are accepted where available). An email can also be sent to [email protected].

We encourage you to stay connected with the latest travel advice and advisories, via the web at travel.gc.ca our mobile TravelSmart application, available at travel.gc.ca/mobile and our RSS feeds at travel.gc.ca/rss.

Many countries have implemented entry requirements, border closures and flight suspensions to limit the spread of COVID19. Before travelling, check the requirements of both your current location and destination.

In addition, please monitor developments, remain vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities. The Korean Ministry of the Interior and Safety offers a free emergency assistance mobile application called Emergency Ready (available on Google Play and iTunes). The app allows users to contact 119 emergency services, locate the closest medical center or shelter and view videos related to First Aid.

Canadians who are resident in Korea may be familiar with their local medical facilities and local medical care, but should consider making appropriate preparations, such as ensuring any existing medical prescriptions are renewed and filled, in the event of a required isolation or extended treatment.