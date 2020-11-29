Canadian Embassy Postpones This Week’s Scheduled Jeonju Consular Services

The Candian Embassy in Seoul has announced that it will postpone the consular services event in Jeonju scheduled for December 3-4.

In an email, the embassy said “To comply with the quarantine and prevention measures of Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KCDA), we regret to advise that our consular outreach services scheduled in Jeonju from December 3 to 4 are temporarily postponed.

Once social distancing returns to an appropriate level, and subject to availability, we will re-schedule the consular service visit to this area.”