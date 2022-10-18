NewsBusan News

Canadian Embassy to Host Consular Days in Busan November 1,2

Haps Staff

Consular staff from the Embassy of Canada to Korea will be in Busan to offer passport services (passport & citizenship) and consular services (notarial services) on November 1 and 2 to Canadian citizens at the following locations below.

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 13:30 to 17:00

Location: Honorary Consulate of Canada

c/o Dongsung Group, 99 Sinsan-ro, Saha-gu, Busan

(Public transportation is recommended and parking will not be available.)

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 9:00 to 17:00

Location: 3rd Fl. Board Room, Hotel Shilla Stay Haeundae

46 Haeundae-ro 570 beon-gil, Haeundae-gu, Busan

(Parking available)

To book an appointment, please complete the questionnaires below and send it via email at seoulconsular@international.gc.ca, and your appointment will be confirmed based on a first come first served basis.

Haps Staff
