Canadian Embassy to Host Consular Days in Busan November 1,2

Consular staff from the Embassy of Canada to Korea will be in Busan to offer passport services (passport & citizenship) and consular services (notarial services) on November 1 and 2 to Canadian citizens at the following locations below.

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 13:30 to 17:00

Location: Honorary Consulate of Canada

c/o Dongsung Group, 99 Sinsan-ro, Saha-gu, Busan

(Public transportation is recommended and parking will not be available.)

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 9:00 to 17:00

Location: 3rd Fl. Board Room, Hotel Shilla Stay Haeundae

46 Haeundae-ro 570 beon-gil, Haeundae-gu, Busan

(Parking available)

To book an appointment, please complete the questionnaires below and send it via email at seoulconsular@international.gc.ca, and your appointment will be confirmed based on a first come first served basis.