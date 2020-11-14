Canadian Embassy to Host Consular Service Days in Jeju and Jeonju

The Canadian Embassy in Seoul has announced that it will hold consular service days in Jeju City and Jeonju.

The dates are:

Jeju City

Dates: November 18, 19 and 20

Location: Lotte City Hotel; 6th Floor Conference Room

Jeonju

Dates: December 3 and 4

Location: Ramada Jeonju Hotel; 1st Floor, Segovia Hall

You can book an appointment online for Jeju and Jeonju by selecting “Make an appointment with the Embassy of Canada to Korea in Seoul” here.

To book appointments in Jeju city and Jeonju, choose “Consular Services” on the “Select a Service” screen.

Please note that your appointment will be confirmed on a first come, first-served basis.