Canadian Film Festival

The Busan Cinema Center has prepared the “Canadian Film Festiva 2023” to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Canada.
This film festival, which will be held in November at two theaters in Seoul and Busan, will screen a total of 15 films, including major works of Canadian film history and recently released contemporary works, in cooperation with TIFF, which hosts the Toronto International Film Festival.
Busan Cinema Center hopes we can share more diverse stories for tomorrow through films that deal with universal values beyond Canada. During the film festival, we have also organized a variety of directors’ cinetalk events about movies, so we hope for a lot of interest and participation from the audience.
Event Information
Period: November 10-15, 2023
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 8,000 won for adults, 5,000 won for youths
Film List
Stories We Tell
Crimes of the Future
Incendies
Brother
The Saddest Music in the World
I Like Movies
Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner
Something You Said Last Night
Riceboy Sleeps
The Sweet Hereafter
Crash
Jésus de Montréal / Jesus of Montreal
Les Ordres / Orderes
Warrendale
Of Whales, the Moon, and Men