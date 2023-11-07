Events

Canadian Film Festival

By Haps Staff

The Busan Cinema Center has prepared the “Canadian Film Festiva 2023” to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Canada.

This film festival, which will be held in November at two theaters in Seoul and Busan, will screen a total of 15 films, including major works of Canadian film history and recently released contemporary works, in cooperation with TIFF, which hosts the Toronto International Film Festival.

Busan Cinema Center hopes we can share more diverse stories for tomorrow through films that deal with universal values beyond Canada. During the film festival, we have also organized a variety of directors’ cinetalk events about movies, so we hope for a lot of interest and participation from the audience.

Event Information

Period: November 10-15, 2023

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 8,000 won for adults, 5,000 won for youths

Website

Movie Times

Film List

Stories We Tell

Crimes of the Future

Incendies

Brother

The Saddest Music in the World

I Like Movies

Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner

Something You Said Last Night

Riceboy Sleeps

The Sweet Hereafter

Crash

Jésus de Montréal / Jesus of Montreal

Les Ordres / Orderes

Warrendale

Of Whales, the Moon, and Men

blank
