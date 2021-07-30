Arts & Culture

Car-free Saturday and Sunday Evenings Along Gwangalli Beach Road Suspended Due to COVID-19

Haps Staff

Suyeong-gu district has announced that the car-free weekends at Gwangalli Beach have been suspended due to the recent uptick in coronavirus cases around the city.

Gwangalli Car-Free Culture Street, as it is known, was to run on Gwangalli Beach Road on Saturdays and Sundays between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. in July and August

The 830-meter vehicle-free and pedestrian-only section stretches from the Eonyang three-way junction to Meeting Square.

Various cultural events that were scheduled including mini-concerts and performances have all been canceled.

The district will decide later whether to re-start the program pending the social distancing levels in the city.

However, it will only likely begin at level 1, and with only a month left, it’s likely to be canceled for the rest of the summer.

The car-free zone has been in place on Saturday and Sunday evenings during July and August since 2007 though was also canceled last year due to COVID-19.

