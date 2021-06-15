Car-free Saturday and Sunday Evenings Along Gwangalli Beach Road Returing This Summer

No vehicles will be allowed along the Gwangalli Beach Road on Saturdays and Sundays between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. in July and August while the summer season is in full swing.

The 830-meter vehicle-free and pedestrian-only section stretches from the Eonyang three-way junction to Meeting Square.

To help the local commercial area around Gwangalli and attract tourists through various cultural events, the car-free zone has been in place on Saturday and Sunday evenings during July and August since 2007 though was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

A number of free events, including a small concert which will be held on the second floor of the Suyoung Living Cultural Center featuring popular songs and buskers will be held.

To increase the atmosphere, performance street actors with unique themes will be staggered along the road to entertain passersby.

The car-free zone and related events may be canceled due to inclement weather.