Car Taxes Need to be Paid By January 2

The city of Busan City has assessed vehicle taxes for December, totaling 123.9 billion won for approximately 700,000 cases.

This amount represents a 2.7% increase, amounting to an additional 3.3 billion won, compared to 120.6 billion won for the regular December 2022 assessment.

The increase in vehicle tax is attributed to a rise in the number of registered vehicles by about 27,000 compared to last year.

Among the types of vehicles taxed, passenger cars accounted for 121 billion won, making up 97.7% of the total amount.

Payments can be made via various methods, such as credit card transactions through the Internet (Wetax, Busan Cyber Regional Tax Office), payment-only (virtual) accounts, smartphone apps (Smart Wetax), or bank transfers.

The payment period spans from today until January 2nd, 2024.

An official from Busan City emphasized the importance of car tax as a valuable financial resource necessary for the provision of public services by the city.

The annual tax deduction rate will undergo gradual reductions in the coming years. The current rate of 7% will decrease to 5% in 2024 and further to 3% in 2025 due to the revision of the Enforcement Decree of the Local Tax Act.