Car Taxes Need to be Paid By June 30

The city of Busan has sent out notices of regular car taxes, amounting to KRW 134.1 billion, for June 2023. The payment process commenced yesterday and will continue until June 30th.

This year’s imposed amount represents a 2.3% increase, equivalent to around KRW 3.1 billion, compared to the regular amount of KRW 131 billion in June 2022. The majority of the tax, approximately 94.5%, is imposed on passenger cars, totaling KRW 126.8 billion. Trucks account for KRW 3.8 billion, while special vehicles and other vehicles amount to KRW 3.5 billion.

The taxpayers subject to the automobile tax include vehicle owners registered with the Busan Metropolitan City Registration Office, as well as owners of dump trucks or concrete mixer trucks registered with the Construction Machinery Registration Office. Vehicles with an annual tax amount below KRW 100,000 will be taxed for the entire year in June, and those that have already paid their annual tax for 2023 are exempt from this taxation.

Payments can be made via various methods, such as credit card transactions through the Internet (Wetax, Busan Cyber Regional Tax Office), payment-only (virtual) accounts, smartphone apps (Smart Wetax), or bank transfers. The payment period spans from today until June 30th.

An official from Busan City emphasized the importance of car tax as a valuable financial resource necessary for the provision of public services by the city.

The annual tax deduction rate will undergo gradual reductions in the coming years. The current rate of 7% will decrease to 5% in 2024 and further to 3% in 2025 due to the revision of the Enforcement Decree of the Local Tax Act.