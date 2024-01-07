Car Thief Caught in Real Time on CCTV in Buk-gu

A car thief in Buk-gu was arrested thanks to a traffic control agent from the district office who observed the incident on CCTV.

At approximately 2:50 a.m. on the 4th, the suspect was captured on camera inspecting a parked car near an elementary school in Buk-gu.

He was seen attempting to access the interior of one vehicle and trying to open the door of another.

The alert control agent, monitoring the situation in real-time, reported the suspicious activity to the police, who promptly arrived and arrested the man.

An investigation revealed that he had a previous record of car theft.

CCTV control centers play a crucial role in monitoring real-time activities for enhanced public safety, a practice commonly implemented by local governments.

This incident mirrors a similar case in February of last year when a control agent at Yeongdo-gu Office’s CCTV-integrated control center assisted in the apprehension of a carjacker.