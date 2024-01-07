Busan News

Car Thief Caught in Real Time on CCTV in Buk-gu

By Haps Staff

A car thief in Buk-gu was arrested thanks to a traffic control agent from the district office who observed the incident on CCTV.

At approximately 2:50 a.m. on the 4th, the suspect was captured on camera inspecting a parked car near an elementary school in Buk-gu.

He was seen attempting to access the interior of one vehicle and trying to open the door of another.

The alert control agent, monitoring the situation in real-time, reported the suspicious activity to the police, who promptly arrived and arrested the man.

An investigation revealed that he had a previous record of car theft.

CCTV control centers play a crucial role in monitoring real-time activities for enhanced public safety, a practice commonly implemented by local governments.

This incident mirrors a similar case in February of last year when a control agent at Yeongdo-gu Office’s CCTV-integrated control center assisted in the apprehension of a carjacker.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

BMCOE to Sign MOU With KTO

Ceremony Being Held Tonight For Gwangan Bridge’s New Light Show

“Donation Forest” Opened at Haeundae Arboretum

Man Accused of Stabbing Lee Jae-myung Arrived in the City a Day Before the Incident

City Hall Holds New Year’s Ceremony Emphasizing Mayor Park’s Vision

Approximately 100,000 Turn Out for New Year’s Day Sunrise Events

The Latest

What’s On in Busan: January 8 – January 14

Large Supermarkets Trying to Keep Up With Online Shopping

First ‘Digital Free Trade Zone’ to be Established in Masan New Maritime City

Baseball City, Shout of Busan

How to Get SRT Tickets This Lunar New Year’s Holiday

Heineken Lounge at Gimhae International Airport

Busan
clear sky
-2 ° C
-2 °
-2 °
40 %
1kmh
0 %
Sun
0 °
Mon
4 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
8 °
Thu
8 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 