Casa Hababo, Busan’s only cigar shop and lounge, has updated its operating hours.

Located in Mipo, Haeundae-gu, in front of the new Lotte Hotel/LCT Towers, it is tastefully decorated in a Cuban theme, with a walk-in humidor that invites aficionados to its wide range of offerings of fine Cuban cigars.

The new operating hours are:

Tuesday – Sunday: 4 p.m. to midnight

Tuesday and Wednesday are through reservation only.

For reservations, you can call 010-4125-6962 (English) / 051-746-6962 (Korean)

Additional Reading