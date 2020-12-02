Image: S&Co
Arts & Culture

Cats 40th Anniversary Concert to Have One Month Run in Busan Next Year

Haps Staff

The 40th-anniversary concert of the broadway musical Cats is set to come to Busan next March.

S&Co announced that it will open the original performance of the musical at Dream Theatre from March 3rd to April 4th.

The event commemorates the 40th anniversary of the premiere at West End in London.

The production was supposed to take place earlier this year in Busan but was postponed due to coronavirus.

Joanna Ampil will play the role of Grizabella, while Brad Little, famous for playing the Phantom in the Phantom of the Opera earlier this year, will play the role of Old Deuteronomy.

Ticket reservations and prices for the show will be announced next month.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Korean Cast for Busan’s “Wicked” Shows Announced

Haps Staff -
Ok Joo-hyun and Jeong Seon-ah, members of the Korean premiere performance, were named to play the roles of Elphaba and Glinda once again.
Read more
Arts & Culture

UNDER 39, Online Art Fair Underway

Haps Staff -
UNDER 39, an online art fair for youth artists under the age of 39 is running until December 14.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: November 30 – December 6

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

15th Busan International Magic Festival Hosting Two Gala Shows This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Busan Cinema Center plays host to two fantastic magic shows as part of the 15th Busan International Magic Festival.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Rainbow-Wire 2020 Taking Place at F1963

Haps Staff -
A special exhibition by the Busan Cultural Foundation is taking place at Mangmi-dong's F1963 until December 20.
Read more

The Latest

Cats 40th Anniversary Concert to Have One Month Run in Busan Next Year

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 40th-anniversary concert of the broadway musical Cats is set to come to Busan next March.
Read more

Busan Officially Expresses its Intention to Host 2030 World Expo

Busan News Haps Staff -
The Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy announced that it has officially expressed South Korea’s intention to host the 2030 Busan World Expo (Expo) at the 167th International Expo Organization (BIE) general meeting held non-face-to-face on the 1st.
Read more

Haeundae Home Plus Christmas Market Postponed

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
The Christmas Market scheduled for this weekend at Home Plus in Marine City has been postponed.
Read more

Garosu-gil Selected Best “Tree Street” in Korea for 2020

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Garosu-gil in Haeundae was selected as the top "tree street" in Korea for 2020.
Read more

Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency Set to be Launched in January

Business News Haps Staff -
When Facebook announced its plans to launch its own cryptocurrency, Libra, in June last year, there was a lot of attention focused on the cryptocurrency space as a result, as well as Facebook’s plans for it.
Read more

What to Expect For Tomorrow’s CSAT Exam in Busan

Education Haps Staff -
The City of Busan is making every effort to support the 27,592 students who will be taking the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) from tomorrow morning.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
47 %
1kmh
0 %
Wed
6 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
11 °

Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Rio Verde in Seomyeon

Busan Bites Sia Lee -
With a growing amount of options to pick up some tacos, or quesadillas, Rio Verde in Seomyeon is a classic taqueria that serves up some of the best in the city.
Read more

Dining During a Pandemic: What to Expect During The Next Two Weeks

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
As the city of Busan will go up to the highest social level distancing today for 72-hours, the city has announced what will happen to dining at restaurants and cafes around town.
Read more

HQ Announces Winter Drink Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli has announced this year's "Winter Drink Specials".
Read more

This Weekend’s Annual HQ Bar Chili Cook-Off is Postponed

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ has announced that the Chili Cook-off scheduled for this Sunday afternoon has been postponed due to COVID concerns.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 