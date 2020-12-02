Cats 40th Anniversary Concert to Have One Month Run in Busan Next Year

The 40th-anniversary concert of the broadway musical Cats is set to come to Busan next March.

S&Co announced that it will open the original performance of the musical at Dream Theatre from March 3rd to April 4th.

The event commemorates the 40th anniversary of the premiere at West End in London.

The production was supposed to take place earlier this year in Busan but was postponed due to coronavirus.

Joanna Ampil will play the role of Grizabella, while Brad Little, famous for playing the Phantom in the Phantom of the Opera earlier this year, will play the role of Old Deuteronomy.

Ticket reservations and prices for the show will be announced next month.