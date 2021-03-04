CATS Gets Underway For One Month Run at Busan Dream Theatre From Tonight

S&Co will open the original performance of the musical CATS at Dream Theatre from March 5th to April 4th.

The event commemorates the 40th anniversary of the premiere at West End in London.

The production was supposed to take place earlier last year in Busan but was postponed due to coronavirus.

Joanna Ampil will play the role of Grizabella, while Brad Little, famous for playing the Phantom in the Phantom of the Opera earlier last year, will play the role of Old Deuteronomy.

To order tickets, you can order from YES24.

Ticket Prices: