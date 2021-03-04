Image: S&Co
Arts & Culture

CATS Gets Underway For One Month Run at Busan Dream Theatre From Tonight

Haps Staff

S&Co will open the original performance of the musical CATS at Dream Theatre from March 5th to April 4th.

The event commemorates the 40th anniversary of the premiere at West End in London.

The production was supposed to take place earlier last year in Busan but was postponed due to coronavirus.

Joanna Ampil will play the role of Grizabella, while Brad Little, famous for playing the Phantom in the Phantom of the Opera earlier last year, will play the role of Old Deuteronomy.

To order tickets, you can order from YES24.

Ticket Prices:

  • VIP section: W160,000
  • R section: W130,000
  • S section: W110,000
  • A section: W90,000
  • B section: W60,000
blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

ASEAN Music Meets Korean Instruments Online: ASEAN X SINAWI

Haps Staff -
Each Wednesday during the month of March, join the Gyeonggi Sinawi Orchestra led by music director Won Il for an online performance.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Lim Dong-min and Lim Dong-hyek Holding Duo Recital This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Lim Dong-min and Lim Dong-hyek will hold a concert this Saturday afternoon at the Busan Cultural Center.
Read more
Arts & Culture

BISFF Unveils This Year’s Programs

Haps Staff -
The Busan International Short Film Festival has announced its plans for its 38th edition this year.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: March 1 – March 7

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
8 ° C
8 °
8 °
87 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Fri
15 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
12 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 