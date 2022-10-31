Image: S&Co
“Cats Original Concert” Returning to Busan in Januar y 2023

The musical ‘Cats’ has been confirmed for a performance in Busan in January next year.

Dream Theater, a musical theater located in Nam-gu, Busan, announced that it will hold a Cats Original concert in Korea for 10 days from January 6 to 15 next year.

Prior to the Busan performance, this December, starting with the Gimhae Culture Center (December 22-25), the Sejong Arts Center (December 30-January 1), and the Seoul Sejong Center for the Performing Arts Grand Theater (January 20-March 12) as well.

In particular, the production of Jellicle Cats, which breaks down the boundary between the stage and the audience, is revived after 5 years after the 2017 performance.

After COVID-19, the tour was changed to a direction to maintain the charm of the work while considering safety. The actors’ movement in the audience was minimized and a makeup mask design designed for each character was applied.

In this performance, even the audience turns into a stage, reviving the original production. The ‘Jellicle Seat’, which is loved as an aisle seat where you can see actors up close, is also returning after 5 years.

Since its premiere in 1981, the musical Cats has been viewed by 80 million people in 30 countries and 300 cities and has been performed in more than 15 languages.

A representative of Dream Theater said, “According to the quarantine policy, production operations may be subject to change, and detailed information such as ticket opening will be announced later.”

