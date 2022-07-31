Image: Busan Ilbo
Caution: Be Careful When Using the Wet Towels at Restaurants

BeFM News

Bacteria exceeding 13,000 times the standard limit were detected in a wet towel from a company in Busan that supplies wet towels to restaurants, and a district office ordered the disposal of the product.

Dong-gu district announced last Friday that bacteria exceeding the standard value were detected in the product of a wet towel company, which has been ordered to dispose of 20kg of the product.

The company provides wet towels to restaurants and collects and disinfects them after customers use them.

BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

