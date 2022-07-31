Caution: Be Careful When Using the Wet Towels at Restaurants

Bacteria exceeding 13,000 times the standard limit were detected in a wet towel from a company in Busan that supplies wet towels to restaurants, and a district office ordered the disposal of the product.

Dong-gu district announced last Friday that bacteria exceeding the standard value were detected in the product of a wet towel company, which has been ordered to dispose of 20kg of the product.

The company provides wet towels to restaurants and collects and disinfects them after customers use them.