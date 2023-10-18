Caution Urged as Mountain Accidents Rise During Fall Hiking Season

As autumn lures outdoor enthusiasts onto hiking trails, the surge in hiker numbers also brings a spike in safety incidents, emphasizing the need for increased caution and preparedness.

Gyeongnam Province Fire Department, led by Director Jo In-jae, highlighted the mounting concern and encouraged residents to take special care with the imminent surge in mountaineering accidents.

A comprehensive analysis of the past five years (2018-2022) revealed 5,503 mountain accidents, with the fall season, spanning from September to November, accounting for 1,725 cases (31.3%). Among the accident-prone regions, Jiri Mountain emerged with the highest incident rate at 722, closely followed by Cheonseong Mountain, Jaeyak Mountain, Ungsan Mountain, and Muhak Mountain.

In terms of accident types, general distress, trips and falls, personal diseases, accidents and injuries, and exhaustion and dehydration collectively constituted 35.5% of all mountain accidents.

Park Gil-sang, the head of the Protection and Rescue Department, emphasized the necessity of adhering to safety measures, including hiking in pairs, meticulously planning hiking routes, and promptly contacting emergency services via 119 in case of an accident.

To prevent mountaineering mishaps, hikers are advised to assess weather conditions, pack essentials such as extra batteries for their phones, ample water, and snacks for sustenance, and abstain from hiking under the influence of alcohol.