Image: Gyeongnam province
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Caution Urged as Mountain Accidents Rise During Fall Hiking Season

By Haps Staff

As autumn lures outdoor enthusiasts onto hiking trails, the surge in hiker numbers also brings a spike in safety incidents, emphasizing the need for increased caution and preparedness.

Gyeongnam Province Fire Department, led by Director Jo In-jae, highlighted the mounting concern and encouraged residents to take special care with the imminent surge in mountaineering accidents.

A comprehensive analysis of the past five years (2018-2022) revealed 5,503 mountain accidents, with the fall season, spanning from September to November, accounting for 1,725 cases (31.3%). Among the accident-prone regions, Jiri Mountain emerged with the highest incident rate at 722, closely followed by Cheonseong Mountain, Jaeyak Mountain, Ungsan Mountain, and Muhak Mountain.

In terms of accident types, general distress, trips and falls, personal diseases, accidents and injuries, and exhaustion and dehydration collectively constituted 35.5% of all mountain accidents.

Park Gil-sang, the head of the Protection and Rescue Department, emphasized the necessity of adhering to safety measures, including hiking in pairs, meticulously planning hiking routes, and promptly contacting emergency services via 119 in case of an accident.

To prevent mountaineering mishaps, hikers are advised to assess weather conditions, pack essentials such as extra batteries for their phones, ample water, and snacks for sustenance, and abstain from hiking under the influence of alcohol.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Tickets For The 2023 Changwon K-POP World Festival Available From Today

Inaugural Tongyeong Sanyang Island Sunset Cultural Festival to Run October 28

Experience Jinju’s Food at the Namgang Yudeung Festival

Korean Air to Restart Jeju-Sacheon Route

Cosmos in Full Bloom at Gimhae Ecological Sports Park

Jinyang Lakeside Mulbit Forest Recognized as One of Korea’s Top 100 Luxury Forests

The Latest

BMW Ladies Championship Begins at Seowon Valley Country Club

Tickets Now for G-Star 2023 – Korea’s Premier Gaming Expo Now On Sale

Busan Wins “Summer Vacation Satisfaction” Ranking for the First Time

Tickets For The 2023 Changwon K-POP World Festival Available From Today

20th Chinatown Special District Cultural Festival to be Held October 20-22

Zest Wins Disaronno Highest New Entry Award On The World’s 50 Best Bars List

Busan
broken clouds
17.9 ° C
17.9 °
17.9 °
69 %
4.1kmh
79 %
Wed
18 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 