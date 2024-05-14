Celebrate African Cinema: 2024 African Film Festival Kicks Off May 16th

The 2024 African Film Festival is set to take place from Thursday, May 16th to Wednesday, May 22nd, offering a showcase of films from across the African continent.

A selection of 14 films hailing from Sudan, Egypt, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Togo, Algeria, Tunisia, Angola, Tanzania, Malawi, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Morocco, and Mali.

The Opening Night Film “Goodbye Julia” from Sudan will be screened after an opening reception and ceremony on Thursday evening.

During the festival, you can catch a variety of acclaimed productions, including “Nelson Mandela: Countdown to Freedom” from South Africa.

Other films to be screened during the festival include “Battle of the Chefs,” “Ibalo,” “Heliopolis,” “Needle,” “Queen of Angola, Nzinga,” “Gwalu’s Journey,” “School Days,” “Shira,” “Superhero,” and “Bright.”

Tickets for the films are free (limited 2) and online reservations continue until the day before each screening while same-day reservations are also available.

On-site reservations are accepted on the day of the screening only.