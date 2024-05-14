Image: Busan Cinema Center
Arts & Culture

Celebrate African Cinema: 2024 African Film Festival Kicks Off May 16th

By Haps Staff

The 2024 African Film Festival is set to take place from Thursday, May 16th to Wednesday, May 22nd, offering a showcase of films from across the African continent.

A selection of 14 films hailing from Sudan, Egypt, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Togo, Algeria, Tunisia, Angola, Tanzania, Malawi, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Morocco, and Mali.

The Opening Night Film “Goodbye Julia” from Sudan will be screened after an opening reception and ceremony on Thursday evening.

During the festival, you can catch a variety of acclaimed productions, including “Nelson Mandela: Countdown to Freedom” from South Africa.

Other films to be screened during the festival include “Battle of the Chefs,” “Ibalo,” “Heliopolis,” “Needle,” “Queen of Angola, Nzinga,” “Gwalu’s Journey,” “School Days,” “Shira,” “Superhero,” and “Bright.”

Tickets for the films are free (limited 2) and online reservations continue until the day before each screening while same-day reservations are also available.

On-site reservations are accepted on the day of the screening only.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Geumgo Art Museum’s ‘Original City Center, Retrospective Color’ Exhibition

What’s On in Busan: May 13 – May 19

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Gwangalli’s Popular Eobang Festival Returns this Weekend

Matthew Bourne’s “Romeo and Juliet” to Run in Busan May 23-26

Art Busan 2024 Opens on the 9th

The Latest

April in Busan Saw Hot Temperatures, Heavy Rain, and Early Rise in Yellow Dust

Sancheong’s 40th Azalea Festival Draws 70,000 Visitors

Namcheon Mega Mart Holding Grand Farewell Sale

Vietnam Coffee Makes its Mark with Trung Nguyen Legend

부산시, 제18회 부산가족축제 개최 누구나 참여 가능

Gyeongnam Province to Host First Chudo Island Village Film Festival

Busan
clear sky
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
77 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Tue
17 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 