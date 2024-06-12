Celebrate Beer and Music at This Weekend’s Daegu Craft Beer Festival

Suseongmot Sanghwa Garden in Daegu will host a unique blend of craft beer and music at the Daegu Craft Beer Festival.

This three-day event, running from Friday, June 14th to Sunday, June 16th, offers visitors the chance to enjoy the scenic waterside setting of Suseongmot Lake, live performances on the grass plaza, and a selection of the best craft beers and foods from around the country.

The festival is free to enter, though some programs may require a fee.

Attendees can look forward to tasting a variety of craft beers representing different regions of Korea.

Food booths will offer an array of global dishes such as hot dogs, burgers, and chicken, all perfectly paired with craft beer.

The festival will also feature live band performances, catering to all ages and musical tastes.

Detailed information and the program schedule are available on the official Daegu Craft Beer Festival website.