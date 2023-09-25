Image: City of Busan
Lifestyle

Celebrate Chuseok with a Spectacular Display of Magic at the Busan International Magic Festival

By Haps Staff

A special magic Chuseok is taking place as alongside the 18th Busan International Magic Festival, which takes center stage from September 29th to October 1st at the Busan Citizens’ Center theater.

This Chuseok, prepare to be spellbound as the festival brings an array of enchanting magic performances suitable for the whole family with the “Chuseok Special Magic Fantasia” program.

From comedic magic, astonishing seafood-themed magic, captivating LED light illusions and mesmerizing juggling acts, the festival offers a diverse program sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

Highlights of the shows include a show presented by a Korean-Indian magician, the magic of seafood brought to life through incredible illusions, an LED fireworks display, a Juggling spectacle, a thrilling unicycle show, and a giant balloon extravaganza.

In addition to these magical performances, there will be a roulette event in the lobby to further enhance the Chuseok festivities.

Tickets for the shows can be purchased online through YES24, Naver, or you can buy them on-site during the event.

For more information and updates, visit the official Busan Magic Festival website or check their social media channels.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Reminder: Sign Up Now For Haps- ECCK Informal Networking Night September 27th

HeartConnect.io Presents: MBTI Matchmaking Event at Cafewith in Busan

Benefits of Switching Off From Work

The Most Popular Hobbies In South Korea

Haps Teaming Up With the ECCK for an Informal Networking Night September 27th

G-STAR Planned to be Bigger and Better This Year

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
78 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Mon
23 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 