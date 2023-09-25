Celebrate Chuseok with a Spectacular Display of Magic at the Busan International Magic Festival

A special magic Chuseok is taking place as alongside the 18th Busan International Magic Festival, which takes center stage from September 29th to October 1st at the Busan Citizens’ Center theater.

This Chuseok, prepare to be spellbound as the festival brings an array of enchanting magic performances suitable for the whole family with the “Chuseok Special Magic Fantasia” program.

From comedic magic, astonishing seafood-themed magic, captivating LED light illusions and mesmerizing juggling acts, the festival offers a diverse program sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

Highlights of the shows include a show presented by a Korean-Indian magician, the magic of seafood brought to life through incredible illusions, an LED fireworks display, a Juggling spectacle, a thrilling unicycle show, and a giant balloon extravaganza.

In addition to these magical performances, there will be a roulette event in the lobby to further enhance the Chuseok festivities.

Tickets for the shows can be purchased online through YES24, Naver, or you can buy them on-site during the event.

For more information and updates, visit the official Busan Magic Festival website or check their social media channels.