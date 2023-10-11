Celebrate Diverse Fashion at 2023 Korea-ASEAN Fashion Week

The city of Busan is hosting the ‘2023 Korea-ASEAN Fashion Week’ from October 12th to 13th at the Busan Fashion Biz Center’s Fashion Convention Hall.

This event showcases the convergence of meta-fashion, metaverse, and traditional fashion through hologram fashion shows and artificial intelligence-driven experiences.

The two-day program includes the opening ceremony, hologram fashion shows, Korea-ASEAN designer fashion shows, the Korea-ASEAN Fashion Industry Development Forum, and AI virtual fitting exhibitions.

The event features renowned designers like Lee Hwa-sook, Younghee Lee, Lee Mi-kyung, as well as local Busan designers and emerging talents. Eighteen designer brands from ASEAN countries are also participating, showcasing a wide range of fashion collections.

The fashion show stage is equipped with LED walls, offering a dynamic visual experience, and will be broadcast live on Donga TV.

Attendees can register for free on the ASEAN-Korea Fashion Week website, and visitors can expect special souvenirs provided by each brand.