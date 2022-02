HQ is bringing back a Mardi Gras event with special drinks and food specials.

Specials Include:

— Catfish Po’ Boy Sandwiches Served with Seasoned Fries and Cajun Mayo

— Blackened Chicken Po’ Boy Sandwiches Served with Seasoned Fries and Cajun Mayo

— Louisiana Smoked Sausage Red Beans & Rice

— Hurricane Cocktails (Loaded with Dark & Light Rum)

— Cajun Lemonade with Homemade Pimm’s

The bar will be open at 1:00 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.