Celebrate Pride Month’s Grand Finale with QueerScouts Busan Takeover

By Haps Staff

The 6th Annual QueerScouts Busan Takeover is wrapping up Pride Month with two events that you won’t want to miss.

The grand finale includes a vibrant Beach Day at Dadaepo Beach followed by an unforgettable yacht party.

Beach Day at Dadaepo Beach

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Location: Dadaepo Beach, Busan
Hosts: @mojapelomphocliff and @i_c_berry.

Yacht Party Extravaganza

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Location: Busan, Haeundae Beach Pier 84, Dock 5
Hosts: @tracy_intransit and @lady_fluffeepanda

Here’s how you can join:

  1. Complete the Online Google Form
  2. Make Your Payment: Banking details will be provided on the Google form.
  3. Send a Payment Screenshot: Include your name as shown on the completed Google form and send it via Instagram DMs or email.
  4. Receive Confirmation: Confirmation emails will be sent within 24-48 hours after receiving the completed form and payment screenshot.

Ticket Information:

Regular Tickets: Available from Monday, June 10 to midnight, Sunday, June 23

Late Comer Tickets: Available from Monday, June 24 to midnight, Thursday, June 27

blank
