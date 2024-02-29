Dine & Drink

Celebrate Samgyeopsal Day This Sunday

By Haps Staff

Samgyeopsal Day, also known as Pork Belly Day, takes place each year on March 3rd.

Celebrated annually for two decades, this unique holiday has its roots in supporting South Korea’s pig farmers.

In 2003, the Paju Yeoncheon Livestock Corporation established Samgyeopsal Day to help farmers facing an oversupply of pigs.

Since then, the day has become synonymous with discounted pork belly at supermarkets and large celebratory events.

While samgyeopsal is a beloved Korean dish, concerns about excessive fat content have emerged in recent years.

To address this, the government released a quality control manual in 2023.

Processing plants and retailers are required to adhere to stricter quality control measures while consumers are encouraged to manage the outer fat layer of small-packaged pork belly, keeping it under 1cm and discarding excess fat.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

