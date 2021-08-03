Image: Lotte Hotel
Celebrate Special Occasions With Cake Specials From Delica Hans

Haps Staff

Delica Hans. the first-floor signature bakery at the Lotte Hotel Busan in Seomyeon offers a variety of delicious cakes for any occasion.

The pick-up and takeaway service offers:

American Cheesecake — 37,000 KRW
Fruit Cream Cake — 40,000 KRW
Black Forest Cake — 45,000 KRW
Souffle Blueberry Cheesecake — 57,000 KRW
Pecan Pie — 32,000 KRW
Vanilla Roll Cake — 21,000 KRW
Green Tea Roll Cake — 21,000 KRW
Castella 20,000 — KRW

For reservations, online advance reservation and payment are possible on the Lotte Hotel Busan website.

