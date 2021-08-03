Celebrate Special Occasions With Cake Specials From Delica Hans

Delica Hans. the first-floor signature bakery at the Lotte Hotel Busan in Seomyeon offers a variety of delicious cakes for any occasion.

The pick-up and takeaway service offers:

American Cheesecake — 37,000 KRW

Fruit Cream Cake — 40,000 KRW

Black Forest Cake — 45,000 KRW

Souffle Blueberry Cheesecake — 57,000 KRW

Pecan Pie — 32,000 KRW

Vanilla Roll Cake — 21,000 KRW

Green Tea Roll Cake — 21,000 KRW

Castella 20,000 — KRW

For reservations, online advance reservation and payment are possible on the Lotte Hotel Busan website.