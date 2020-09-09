Image: Centum Beer Festival
Dine & Drink

Centum Beer Festival Officially Calls Off This Year’s Event

Haps Staff

Organizers of the Centum Beer Festival have officially canceled this year’s event.

“The Centum Beer Festival Organizing Committee has decided to postpone the event to 2021 next year instead of holding the Centum Beer Festival in 2020 to fulfill its social role, respecting the government’s policy to prevent infection in local communities and the hard work of medical staff,” festival organizers said in a statement.

The festival had already been postponed as they hoped to hold the biggest beer festival each year in the city.

The 11-day festival is the city’s largest outdoor domestic beer festival with unlimited domestic beer drinking for five hours nightly held in June each year.

Haps Staff
Travel

